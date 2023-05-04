Study in Sydney? CTH graduates gain advance entry to University Bachelor’s Degree

We are delighted to announce a new pathway for CTH Level 4 Hospitality/Tourism Management graduates – giving the opportunity to apply for entry into the second year of the International College of Management Sydney (ICMS) Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management, with an exemption from the entire first year of study.

Completion of the CTH Level 4 programmes demonstrates the necessary RPL (recognition of prior learning) requirements for advance entry to the ICMS Bachelor’s Degree which qualifies applicants for the following credits:

Year 1

Trimester 1 (3 Subjects) CREDIT

Trimester 2 (3 Subjects) CREDIT

Trimester 3 (3 Subjects) CREDIT

Year 2

Trimester 1 (3 Subjects) Subjects must be completed

Trimester 2 (WIL – Internship – Paid) Subject must be completed

Trimester 3 (WIL – Internship – Paid) Subject must be completed

Year 3

Trimester 1 (4 Subjects) Subjects must be completed

Trimester 2 (4 Subjects) Subjects must be completed

Trimester 3 (4 Subjects) Subjects must be completed

This amazing opportunity is another addition to our existing University Pathways and offers CTH graduates yet another study destination where they can achieve their Bachelor’s Degree. The most popular destinations where our university partners are located include the UK, Canada, and Switzerland; therefore, adding Sydney, Australia to this list presents CTH graduates with a host of options.

What’s more, currently the Australian government offers a post-study work visa for two years on completion of your undergraduate Bachelor’s Degree, allowing you to gain invaluable work experience within the Australian hospitality industry on completion of your Degree.

For more details, please contact marketing@cthawards.com

Published in