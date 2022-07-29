The Daily Mile launches global vision for the next 10 years at event today with the Scottish Government

The Daily Mile today laid out its ambition for the next 10 years at an event with the Scottish Government at Scotland House, University College Birmingham during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

While celebrating the tremendous growth The Daily Mile has experienced since its inception 10 years ago, the event set out the goal to improve the wellbeing of 10 million children around the world by 2032.

Daily Mile Ambassador, Double Commonwealth Champion, World Champion and Olympian, Colin Jackson CBE chaired the event at Scotland House, University College Birmingham. VIPs in attendance were Scottish Government Minister for Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport Maree Todd MSP, Founder of The Daily Mile Elaine Wyllie MBE, CBiol MRSB Associate Professor Epigenetics, Genetics and Physical Activity, Deputy Associate Dean for Research University of Stirling Dr Colin N Moran, and Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology The University of Edinburgh Dr Josie Booth.

Guests heard directly from the Scottish Government about Scotland’s ongoing commitment to growing The Daily Mile initiative. There was discussion about the positive impact The Daily Mile has on wellbeing and the most recent research and first-hand accounts from local teachers and pupils as well as the ambition to have more children take part across the UK and around the world.

Starting from just a single school in Stirling, there are now 3 million children in more than 14,000 schools taking part thanks to teachers and partners in 87 countries around the world.

More than 2,351,000 children in 9,700+ schools in the UK are signed up to The Daily Mile as more and more schools are joining every day.

The Daily Mile improves academic performance, physical and mental health, and ironically, even kids who have never exercised before love taking part, become fitter and more engaged with sport and P.E.

Elaine Wyllie MBE, Founder of The Daily Mile, says: “It is amazing to come together today with a successful group of former athletes, leaders and health professionals to lay out our ambition to see every child enjoy the benefits of The Daily Mile.”

“Multiple scientific studies have shown that The Daily Mile improves fitness, allows teachers to develop trusted relationships with students, children achieve more at school and report feeling calmer and happier with better focus and mental wellbeing.”

“We want to get 10 million children around the world doing The Daily Mile by 2032 and together we will make this happen.”

Colin Jackson CBE, Double Commonwealth Champion, World Champion and Olympian, says: “I am delighted to be here in Birmingham supporting The Daily Mile and celebrating its 10 years. The Daily Mile has made a significant impact on children’s wellbeing around the world. I am very proud to be associated with the programme and I am sure it will continue to inspire young people to maintain a healthy lifestyle in and out of school.”

Published in