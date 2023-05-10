Travis Perkins partners with Youth Employment UK to create new early construction careers hub

Travis Perkins Plc is proud to present its new Early Careers Hub in collaboration with Youth Employment UK.

As the UK’s largest supplier of building materials, Travis Perkins Plc is committed to ensuring the foundations of a great career. This extends to the young people who work with them via LEAP Apprenticeships and Early Careers and accessible early roles as well as infusing their organisational goals and values.

Travis Perkins Plc understand the importance of being a Youth Friendly Employer who offers accessible early career opportunities to young people of all backgrounds. That’s why they’ve created a new early careers hub in partnership with Youth Employment UK, who have ten years of experience in championing youth voice, supporting young people, and empowering them with their own development.

Introducing the new Travis Perkins Plc Early Careers Hub

The Early Careers Hub is designed specifically for young people. It demonstrates that Travis Perkins Plc are seriously invested in engaging young people and developing the next generation offering learn while you earn opportunities with their award-winning LEAP Apprenticeships and Early Careers programme. As a Youth Friendly Employer who has signed the Good Youth Employment Charter, Travis Perkins Plc offer inclusive high quality employment opportunities that enable young people of all backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities as much as their qualifications and experience.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – you are welcome to visit the Travis Perkins Plc Early Careers Hub and spread the word.

