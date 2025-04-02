University launches newpodcast to help navigate a rapidly evolving business landscape

As the environment for business continues to evolve and technological advancements accelerate at rapid pace, the University of Salford has announced the launch of a brand new podcast, Business Disrupted.

Launching on Friday 4 April, Business Disrupted dives deep into the shifting landscapes of business, innovation and leadership, exploring the latest trends, disruptive technologies and visionary ideas transforming industries around the world. Season one features guests from several leading global organisations including, IBM, Barracuda, Microsoft and Arup, amongst others.

According to IDC (International Data Corporation), one of the top critical priorities shaping businesses in 2025 is artificial intelligence (AI)-driven workplace transformation and automation. To add to this, recent data from Trustpair uncovered AI-powered fraud techniques, including generative AI and deepfakes, have accelerated fraud incidents, with 42% of companies experiencing at least two successful attacks.

Mirage Islam, host of Business Disrupted and Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Salford Business School, commented:

“Through our academic colleagues and industry connections, we have access to a lot of expertise and incredibly interesting people whose organisations are disrupting industries globally.

“From leveraging AI to enhance cybersecurity, to addressing the digital vulnerabilities arising from the rapid adoption of generative AI and exploring how to build trust in artificial intelligence, episodes centre on fostering a culture of innovation in an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. Featuring expert interviews with senior leaders from some of the world’s largest industry players, each episode offers actionable insights to help listeners stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

Business Disrupted episodes will rollout bi-weekly on a Friday, with the inaugural episode featuring IBM’s Anna Nguyenova. Anna is a successful Salford alumna who, after completing a work placement at IBM during her International Business degree, secured a role with the global tech firm where she works in AI and analytics, is a leading advocate for women in tech and has led multiple diversity and inclusion initiatives. During the episode, Anna will share insight on building trust in AI, namely responsible adoption of the technology, as well as prioritising safe and secure systems.

Mirage concluded:

“At Salford, our strong connections with industry set us apart. Collaboration and real-world learning are at the core of everything we do. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and this season’s podcast guests come from organisations that aren’t just disrupting their industries – they’re driving global digital transformation.

“The podcast will be an invaluable resource for business leaders, entrepreneurs, changemakers and students navigating the dynamic ecosystem of today’s business world. We’ll explore essential topics like critical decision-making for maintaining a competitive edge, adapting to shifting regulations and challenging conventional thinking around sustainability – all designed to help our listeners stay ahead of the game.”