I LIKE NETWORKING launches mentoring cheme to support 1000+ women & non-binary people across the creative industries

The award-winning social enterprise has launched the third round of its free mentoring scheme, with the aim of upskilling over 1000 people in the creative sector.

Applications are now open for the 2022 I LIKE NETWORKING mentoring scheme.

The third edition of the award-winning programme will be the most ambitious yet, aiming to upskill over 1000 creatives from diverse backgrounds.

In 2020, 52% of the creative workforces were from high socio-economic backgrounds, compared to 38% across all industries. Women from ethnic minority backgrounds experience the biggest disparities in business success. Only half of women have access to mentors. That’s why two years ago, I LIKE NETWORKING launched its mission to create a more diverse and inclusive creative workforce.

This programme is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, with further support from Underpinned and Butter.

Nina Giglio, 2021 Mentor, Head of Brand & Content, Fresha said:

“Being a mentor at I LIKE NETWORKING has been such a rewarding experience. From the network of brilliant individuals to the two-way learning curve that the exchange with my mentees has provided, the programme is proof that connecting with people brings you the most special growth opportunities. The network is masterfully managed by Isabel, who somehow makes every single one of the members in the community feel special, included and valued.”

Precious Opera, 2021 Mentee, Artist said:

“Mentorships like these are instrumental in chipping away at barriers that make successful careers in the arts seem unattainable. I had previously thought of the art world as an impenetrable glass ceiling, but Mollie’s unwavering commitment to mentorship has provided a welcoming space to address both misconceptions and affirmations about the art world.”

This year women and non-binary people aged 18+ will have the opportunity to apply to two programmes: 1-1 mentoring and group mentoring.

The 1-1 mentoring sessions are tailored to the unique needs of each mentee. Mentors will provide a solid individual approach in order to support mentees to achieve their chosen career goals.

The group mentoring sessions aim to give over 1000 participants the chance to upskill, learn about various creative career paths, expand their networks and build a solid career plan for the creative industries.

Group sessions will include workshops on how to define career goals, networking, freelancing and entrepreneurship, career wellbeing, and specialist insights from people working across the creative sector.

Badges

Participants that attend 75% of sessions and complete an activity will be eligible to earn a digital badge which will recognise the experience, skills and competencies gained during the mentorship. All badges are written using the Cities of Learning Badge Standard, which is endorsed by City and Guilds and the RSA.

Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. In partnership with Underpinned and Butter

Published in