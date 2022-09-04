Transmite ESPN, Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz EN VIVO vía Star Plus: cómo y dónde ver la pelea

Andy Ruiz y Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz se miden EN VIVO | EN DIRECTO | ONLINE a través de las señales de ESPN y Star Plus en el Crypto.com Arena. El evento será este domingo 04 de setiembre desde las 6:00 p.m. y Depor te traerá los detalles.

Nos conectamos a la pelea entre Andy Ruiz y Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (EN VIVO | EN DIRECTO | ONLINE | GRATIS | HD) a través de las señales de ESPN y Star Plus por el título de los pesos completos del CMB desde las 6:00 p.m. (hora peruana) este domingo 04 de setiembre. Además, en Año Nuevo 2022, noqueó a Charles Martin para su segunda victoria consecutiva. La contienda se llevará a cabo este domingo en el Crypto.com Arena. Por su parte, el último combate de Ruiz fue el primero de mayo de 2021 donde se impuso a Chris Areola por decisión unánime. Ortiz, solo ha caído derrotado ante el ‘Bombardero de Bronce’ Deontay Wilder.

¿Dónde ver el combate?

Los derechos de transmisión imposibilitan a algunos países de poder disfrutar los distintos eventos deportivos. Por esta razón, existe confusión sobre los canales de transmisión. Este duelo podrá ser visto a través de Star Plus o ESPN para Sudamérica. El precio de este servicio es de 9 dólares mensuales.

El mexicano excampeón mundial Andy Ruiz vuelve a los rings para enfrentar al cubano Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz en un duelo de pesos pesados. El evento se realizará este domingo 4 de septiembre en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles y será transmitido por Star Plus para toda Latinoamérica desde las 6:00 p.m. (hora de México y Perú). Revisa toda la información en esta nota.

Andy Ruiz llega a esta pelea con un año de inactividad. Recordemos que su último combate fue el 1 de mayo del 2021 ante Chris ‘La pesadilla’ Arreola, a quien venció por decisión unánime. Mientras que Luis Ortiz noqueó a Charles Martin el Año Nuevo del 2022 y así sumó su segunda victoria consecutiva.

¿A qué hora es la pelea Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz?

Perú: 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

México: 6:00 p.m.

Estados Unidos: 6:00 p.m. hora del este

España: Lunes 01:00 a.m.

¿Dónde ver la pelea Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz?

Star Plus es la señal encargada de transmitir la pelea para los países de Latinoamérica. En México también se podrá ver por Space y FOX Sports, mientras que en Estados Unidos será en FOX PPV.

Cartelera del evento

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz – Peso pesado

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramírez – Título Silver de peso ligero del CMB

José Valenzuela vs Jezzrel Corrales – Título Continental Américas de peso ligero del CMB

Joseph Spencer vs Kevin Salgado – Peso mediano

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania – Título NABO de peso súper gallo de la OMB

Anthony Garnica vs Juan Antonio López – Peso súper gallo

Anthony Cuba vs Oscar Pérez – Peso ligero

Kel Spencer vs Deljerro Revello – Peso ligero

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores – Peso ligero

Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas – Peso mediano

Jesus Silveyra vs Matt Gaver – Peso súper ligero

Juan Esteban García vs Gilberto Mendoza – Peso mosca

ANDY RUIZ JR.

“We’re here again and I’m thankful for another opportunity. We didn’t come here to cherry-pick anybody. We wanted a tough opponent and that’s why we picked Luis Ortiz. He’s strong, he’s awkward, he’s a lefty, but we’ve had a long training camp and we’ll be ready.

“The main thing for me is going to be staying busy. I’m not underestimating Luis Ortiz, because he comes to fight. He wants to be world champion. On September 4, we’ll go toe-to-toe and we’ll see who’s going to win.

“It feels good to have this fight set. We know this isn’t going to be an easy fight. He has a different style than what I’m used to, but we’ve trained really hard at the gym to perfect the craft. He’s going to bring it, but we just have to do the best we can to get this victory and go on to win world titles. This is a big fight for me to climb back up the ladder.

“The main focus has just been training my skills. This isn’t a weightlifting contest, so I’ve been getting back to what originally made me a champion. I’m not here to lose weight or look the part, I just want to be the part.

“I think this is a similar fight for me to the Anthony Joshua fight, it’s just that he’s a lefty. We have a great team and we’re working hard. September 4 is going to be a hell of a fight.

“I wanted to work with (new trainer) Alfredo Osuna a long time ago, it just wasn’t the right time then. He’s used to training for lefty fighters. I feel like this is exactly what I needed for this fight. My team is going to bring the best out of me.

“I’ve been doing this all my life. I’ve been fighting since I was six-years-old, so the muscle memory is there. I needed this long training camp for this type of fight. That’s going to help me get comfortable in this fight.

“I love fighting here in California. I always wanted to fight at this arena. The first time I ever saw Luis Ortiz fight was here at this arena, and my dad told me that one day I was going to fight him. Now that day is here.

“The people wanted this fight and we’re going to give the people what they want. It’s going to be a hell of a show.

“This might not go the distance, but I’m prepared to go all 12 rounds. We’re going to get this victory no matter what on September 4.”

YouTube video

LUIS ORTIZ

“I’m very grateful to be back in this position and fighting at the top level. I’m thankful to Andy for taking this fight and I’m truly looking forward to it.

“As of right now we’re preparing for the best Andy Ruiz. We know that he’s not just any fighter. He’s a former world champion and that doesn’t happen by luck. I’m ready for him and may the best man win.

“I’m very excited. The fans are going to see two fighters who love to battle and love to punch and punch hard. This is a dream come true and we’re not going to disappoint the fans on September 4.

“I got good experience from fighting Charles Martin. There were some hiccups in the fight, but I’m going to carry the lessons that I learned into this fight.

“I don’t believe there’s any advantage to the fact that I’ve been more active than Andy. I believe in hard work and the mental makeup of a fighter. That’s what I’ve been focusing on day after day.

“My main objective right now is to win on September 4. Then after that, I’ll see who crawls out and steps up. So far there haven’t been too many at the elite level.

“This fight is going to end in a knockout. I’m sure Andy thinks the same thing. This one isn’t going to go 12 rounds.”

ABNER MARES

“It’s been a long wait. I’m thankful to everyone who still believed in me. I’m overwhelmed and really happy to be back and making this comeback.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m 36 but I’m feeling like I’m 26. I’ve kept myself in the gym this whole time and I’m feeling very confident. I’m looking forward to a great comeback.

“I’m just trying to come back, get a fight in, and take it fight by fight. I’m just happy to give everyone a great fight. That’s what I do at the end of the day. This is an entertainment business and I’m here to entertain.

“I wanted to fight here back in my hometown of L.A. I’ve had memorable fights here and this is my house. I’m blessed to be fighting at Crypto.com Arena.

“There are no easy fights and Miguel Flores is not a walk in the park. He gave Leo Santa Cruz hell. This isn’t an easy comeback. He’s there to take advantage of the name that I have, but I’m here to show him what the old timers do.

“Not too many people get this opportunity to step back into the ring. What really did it for me was watching Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios in person. That made me really want to get back in the ring.

“I started sparring already and I’m feeling better and better. I see the progress and that motivates me and lets me know that I’m only going to get better. I’m not putting any pressure on myself. I’m just going to give it my all and do what I’ve trained to do.”