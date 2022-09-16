2-part webinar series: Growing apprenticeship starts and your work with employers – approaches, tools and techniques

« All Events

The world of work – and what employers are looking for from apprenticeship providers – continues to undergo massive change. The way we attract and engage with employers is always changing too.

It’s never been a more important time for those involved in day-to-day employer engagement, to rethink the approaches and techniques you use to grow apprenticeship starts.

Drawing on SDN’s work with over 1,000 apprenticeship providers and 900 employers, this two-part webinar series will help you review and rethink your day-to-day business development approaches and techniques.

These sessions will help you consider:

Market research – understanding the short and long-term workforce needs of your target employers

What makes your offer special?

Pitching your offer to employers – marketing and communications

Developing your business development cadence and sales approach

Building and maintaining effective relationships

Seamless handover – business development and curriculum / delivery teams

During the session, you’ll have chance to explore new ideas and approaches with other sector business development colleagues and effective practice across different provider and employer settings.

You’ll come away with new ideas and a clear set of priorities to action with colleagues.

This series takes place on Tuesday 17 and Thursday 19 January (9.30-11.00am).

If there are any dates/times where you aren’t available, register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and slides.

You can book onto the webinar series for £150 (+VAT). This includes the live webinars (with Q&A), the webinar recordings, and supporting tools / resources.

If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this webinar series for?

These sessions are designed for business development teams – those involved in day-to-day employer engagement and growing apprenticeship starts as an apprenticeship training provider.

Facilitators and speakers

The webinar series will be facilitated by Arit Eminue – senior apprenticeship and business development specialist at SDN. As well as leading her own apprenticeship provider and leading on business development, Arit works with both providers and large / small employers to develop effective employer engagement strategies and approaches.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN are leading experts in apprenticeships. The SDN team have supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to improve their provision. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]

