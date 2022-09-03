2022 FL Atlantic Vs Ohio Live Streaming-Free
September 3
Event Navigation
Who’s Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Ohio
Last Season Records: Ohio 3-9; Florida Atlantic 5-7
Click Here To Watch Now Live
The Ohio Bobcats will face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Ohio has set their aspirations higher this year. Florida Atlantic was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 43-13 win against the Charlotte 49ers last week.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium — Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.60
Odds
The Owls are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.
Responses