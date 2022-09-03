2022 Grambling Vs Arkansas State Live Stream NcaaF Football Collage
September 3
Who’s Playing
Grambling State @ Arkansas State
Last Season Records: Arkansas State 2-10; Grambling State 4-7
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves will play against a Division II opponent, the Grambling State Tigers, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Red Wolves have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium — Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.
