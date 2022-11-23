Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Jan 25

A Day with Ofsted

January 25, 2023 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The full day conference, sponsored by The Skills Network, will provide an overview of the Chief Inspectors’ Annual Report delivered by Paul Joyce, HMI, Deputy Director for Further Education and Skills, followed by a range of informative workshop sessions delivered by practicing HMIs. We will also have a provider showcase with an opportunity to hear from a range of different provider types.

 

Due to the popularity of this conference, it will be repeated later in the year on Thursday 27 April at The Met Hotel, Leeds.

 

For more information and to book your place, visit the website here.

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

Any Questions?

If you have any queries, please don't hesitate to contact our events team: [email protected]

