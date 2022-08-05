Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

« All Events

Sep 9

Adult Learning Provision, the September 2022 Education inspection framework (EIF) and Effective Curriculum Planning Requirements

September 9 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar will focus on key elements of adult learning provision and meeting the EIF, sector and funding requirements as part of good practice strategies. The webinar also includes the consideration of workforce development priorities for 2023 and the government agenda for upskilling adults in key priority areas.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Visit the September 2022 EIF adult learning provision type requirements to meet good practice requirements;
  • Place a lens on shaping and informing adult learning curriculum planning for 2023; including for both long and short courses and qualifications;
  • Take into account sector and funding body requirements and workforce development priorities for the future.

 

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for:

  • Members of governance boards with oversight of the curriculum for adult learning and setting of strategic priorities
  • Leaders and managers
  • Adult learning curriculum specialists

Click here to view more details or register.

 

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speaker

Ian Smith, Fes Consulting Limited, Former Senior Her Majesty’s Inspector, Consultant in Further Education and Skills

Details

Date:
September 9
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/alp-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this