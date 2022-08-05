Adult Learning Provision, the September 2022 Education inspection framework (EIF) and Effective Curriculum Planning Requirements

Overview

This webinar will focus on key elements of adult learning provision and meeting the EIF, sector and funding requirements as part of good practice strategies. The webinar also includes the consideration of workforce development priorities for 2023 and the government agenda for upskilling adults in key priority areas.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Visit the September 2022 EIF adult learning provision type requirements to meet good practice requirements;

Place a lens on shaping and informing adult learning curriculum planning for 2023; including for both long and short courses and qualifications;

Take into account sector and funding body requirements and workforce development priorities for the future.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for:

Members of governance boards with oversight of the curriculum for adult learning and setting of strategic priorities

Leaders and managers

Adult learning curriculum specialists

Click here to view more details or register.

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speaker

Ian Smith, Fes Consulting Limited, Former Senior Her Majesty’s Inspector, Consultant in Further Education and Skills