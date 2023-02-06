Shopping Cart

From education to employment

AEB Procurement Workshop (Non-Devolved)

February 8 @ 9:30 am 12:30 pm

At this Adult Education Budget Procurement Workshop, our focus will be on preparing your organisation to make the best submission it can.

Each Workshop will be delivered to a maximum of 8 delegates, with a view to ensuring that attendees get plenty of opportunity to ask key questions and develop a comprehensive understanding of what’s needed.

Every question, dropdown and attachment will be considered with delegates being encouraged to note their action points arising from the Workshop on their personal Workshop action plan.

The presentation used to facilitate the workshop provides a permanent record of the guidance given and will be shared with delegates post-event.

Details

Date:
February 8
Time:
9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Event Categories:
,
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

