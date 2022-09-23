AELP Autumn Conference 2022, Book now!

« All Events

The AELP Autumn Conference 2022, chaired by Dominic Gill, takes place at a crucial time for the further education sector. Rising costs, staff recruitment and retention issues, and government reforms to funding qualifications will all impact on the sector’s sustainability and ability to continue delivering high quality post-16 education, this autumn and beyond.

With a new Prime Minister – and a new set of Department for Education ministers in place – our Autumn Conference will hear from the decision makers tasked with building a successful skills sector. As a result, this will be a great opportunity for all those with an interest in skills and employability to come together to discuss how we can rise to the challenges facing us.

Kindly sponsored by City & Guilds, AELP Autumn Conference will offer an opportunity to hear keynote updates from the key officials and experts. You can expect these speakers to cover a wide range of topical issues from the impact inflation is having on the sector to the reform of level 2 and below qualifications – and much, much more.

Conference Fees:

This year we are offering a special group booking discount “buy two places, get one free”

AELP Members

First Delegate: £235.00 + VAT

Subsequent Delegate(s): £180.00 + VAT

Third Delegate: Free!

AELP Patrons

AELP Patron Members receive two complimentary delegate places. Any additional places will be charged at the AELP Member rate.

Non-Members

Delegate fee: £450.00 + VAT

Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunities are available at the Autumn Conference – click here for more info.

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

