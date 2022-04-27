Cart

From education to employment
Nov 1

AELP Autumn Conference 2022, Register your interest!

November 1

AELP Autumn Conference sponsored by City and Guilds

Tuesday, 1 November 2022 | The Midland, Manchester

The AELP Autumn Conference regularly attracts around 250 delegates and looks to support providers in tackling the immediate issues that affect their capacity to deliver excellent results for employers and learners.

With a top line up of speakers assured from the main regulators and other topics relevant at the time, the conference is for all those working in post-16 education, skills and training. Training providers; colleges; policy makers and consultants wanting to maintain a competitive advantage attend the conference to find out more about the latest developments in the sector’s strategic planning.

Members can benefit from a ‘Buy two places, get one free’ offer.

Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunities are available at the Autumn Conference – contact the Events Team at AELP for more!

Complete the form here to register your interest.

