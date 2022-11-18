AELP Green Skills Summit
February 22, 2023 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Overview
COP27 has once again focused debate about the climate challenge facing us all.
Our sector has an important role to play in meeting this challenge by skilling and reskilling the existing and future workforce to meet the net zero challenge. We now need to consider how to go about this:
- How quickly do employers expect their future workforce to have the skills needed to meet the green challenge?
- What changes will that mean for the way we organise and deliver training?
- What capacity do we need to build in our workforce to make this happen?
To help these considerations, we are hosting our second Green Skills Summit – kindly sponsored by NOCN Group – on 22 February 2023 at Millennium Point in Birmingham. This day-long event will look at how we move on from raising awareness and discussing need, to making the changes needed to create and fill the jobs needed as the Green Industrial Revolution gathers pace.
This high-profile event, chaired by AELP’s Director of Strategy and Business Development Paul Warner, will once again bring organisations from across the FE sector together to transform an awareness of green issues into the practical steps needed to drive the economy forward. Attendees will hear from senior decision-makers, employers and leading figures in the green and skills sectors, over a day that will undoubtedly inform the plans for stakeholders right across our sector to plan confidently for future needs.
Fees:
AELP is committed to supporting our members and the wider sector in the move towards green skills.
AELP members receive one complimentary place per organisation!
Non Members: £199.00 + VAT
Interested in becoming a Member? Enquire here.
Please note: For AELP Complimentary places, failure to inform AELP of non-attendance at least 24 hours before an event by email only, will result in an automatic £15.00 + VAT cancellation fee to contribute towards associated costs.
Who is AELP?
The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.
Why choose us?
We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.
Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.
We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.
We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here
