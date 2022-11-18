AELP Green Skills Summit

COP27 has once again focused debate about the climate challenge facing us all.

Our sector has an important role to play in meeting this challenge by skilling and reskilling the existing and future workforce to meet the net zero challenge. We now need to consider how to go about this:

How quickly do employers expect their future workforce to have the skills needed to meet the green challenge?

What changes will that mean for the way we organise and deliver training?

What capacity do we need to build in our workforce to make this happen?

To help these considerations, we are hosting our second Green Skills Summit – kindly sponsored by NOCN Group – on 22 February 2023 at Millennium Point in Birmingham. This day-long event will look at how we move on from raising awareness and discussing need, to making the changes needed to create and fill the jobs needed as the Green Industrial Revolution gathers pace.

This high-profile event, chaired by AELP’s Director of Strategy and Business Development Paul Warner, will once again bring organisations from across the FE sector together to transform an awareness of green issues into the practical steps needed to drive the economy forward. Attendees will hear from senior decision-makers, employers and leading figures in the green and skills sectors, over a day that will undoubtedly inform the plans for stakeholders right across our sector to plan confidently for future needs.