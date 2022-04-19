AELP Maths & English Summit 2022
May 24 @ 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
This one day summit, being held in a prime location in the centre of Leeds, will give providers the opportunity to come together to attend a dedicated event focusing solely on maths and English provision.
Delivered in partnership with The Skills Network, we will explore the benefits of distance and blended learning solutions through the use of online resources dedicated to the deliver of maths and English.
We’ll hear updates from awarding organisations on their developments in online assessment and government officials from DfE and Ofsted on the latest policy updates including the government’s drive for maths and English and the new £560 million Multiply scheme, aimed at improving half a million adults’ numeracy skills following announcements in the spending review in October 2021.
We’ll also hear from a panel of providers who will share their experiences and good practice on their individualised approaches to maths and English delivery through their apprenticeship, study programmes and stand-alone provision.
Fees
This full-day event is complimentary to AELP Members, however please note failure to inform AELP of non-attendance at least 24 hours before the event by email only, will result in an automatic cancellation fee of £15.00 + VAT to cover costs.We are also offering this event to non-members in the wider sector for the rate of £359 + VAT.
