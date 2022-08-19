AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Hot Policy Topics
September 9 @ 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Event Navigation
OVERVIEW
These mid-month webinars are intended as a 30-minute snapshot to keep AELP members abreast of all the latest policy news and information; they will supplement the more in-depth full 1-hour policy webinars held at the end of each month.
OBJECTIVES
- Short and snappy mid-month policy update.
- All of the latest news and information, as it is happening.
- To complement our end-of-month full policy webinar.
PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar and/or recording and slides.
This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to AELP members.
Click here to register.
Speaker
Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP
