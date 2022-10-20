Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Hot Policy Topics

November 11 @ 10:00 am 10:30 am

OVERVIEW

These mid-month webinars are intended as a 30-minute snapshot to keep AELP members abreast of all the latest policy news and information; they will supplement the more in-depth full 1-hour policy webinars held at the end of each month.

OBJECTIVES

  • Short and snappy mid-month policy update.
  • All of the latest news and information, as it is happening.
  • To complement our end-of-month full policy webinar.

PACKAGE

Access to the live webinar and/or recording and slides.

 

This webinar is exclusive and complimentary to AELP members.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

Details

Date:
November 11
Time:
10:00 am – 10:30 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

