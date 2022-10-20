AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Hot Policy Topics
November 11 @ 10:00 am – 10:30 am
OVERVIEW
These mid-month webinars are intended as a 30-minute snapshot to keep AELP members abreast of all the latest policy news and information; they will supplement the more in-depth full 1-hour policy webinars held at the end of each month.
OBJECTIVES
- Short and snappy mid-month policy update.
- All of the latest news and information, as it is happening.
- To complement our end-of-month full policy webinar.
PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar and/or recording and slides.
This webinar is exclusive and complimentary to AELP members.
Click here to see more details or register.
Responses