AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: How to Measure, Reduce and Verify your Company’s Carbon Footprint

In September 2021 the Cabinet Office introduced PPN02/61 which requires all government bodies acting as contracting authorities (e.g. ESFA, DfE. DWP etc.) to require all bidders to submit a carbon reduction plan in procurements where more than £5m of funding is being tendered for.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with this and have no idea where to start fear not – this webinar will take you through those first important steps to start your organisation’s journey towards net Zero.

This webinar will cover:

How companies have an impact on climate change

Why sustainability is good for business

How do I measure how green my business is

Some practical and achievable steps businesses can make to become more sustainable – areas will include:

Workplace

Transport

Travel

Waste and recycling

Energy

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

Organisational Emissions and activities impact on the environment

Understanding Scope 1, 2 and 3

What data and how to collect it (including PPN 06/21)

Data analysis to establish a Carbon Footprint

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar will be of particular interest to the following job roles at providers looking to bid for a government procuring over £5m:

Business Development Manager

Business Development Director

Bid Co-ordinator

Operations Director

Operations Manager

This is a member-exclusive webinar. If you are interested in AELP membership, please email [email protected]

Speaker

Gavin Miller, Sustainability and Carbon Net Zero (PAS2060) Consultant