AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: How to Measure, Reduce and Verify your Company’s Carbon Footprint
May 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
In September 2021 the Cabinet Office introduced PPN02/61 which requires all government bodies acting as contracting authorities (e.g. ESFA, DfE. DWP etc.) to require all bidders to submit a carbon reduction plan in procurements where more than £5m of funding is being tendered for.
If you are feeling overwhelmed with this and have no idea where to start fear not – this webinar will take you through those first important steps to start your organisation’s journey towards net Zero.
This webinar will cover:
- How companies have an impact on climate change
- Why sustainability is good for business
- How do I measure how green my business is
- Some practical and achievable steps businesses can make to become more sustainable – areas will include:
- Workplace
- Transport
- Travel
- Waste and recycling
- Energy
Objectives
This webinar will help delegates to understand:
- Organisational Emissions and activities impact on the environment
- Understanding Scope 1, 2 and 3
- What data and how to collect it (including PPN 06/21)
- Data analysis to establish a Carbon Footprint
Who should attend this webinar
This webinar will be of particular interest to the following job roles at providers looking to bid for a government procuring over £5m:
- Business Development Manager
- Business Development Director
- Bid Co-ordinator
- Operations Director
- Operations Manager
This is a member-exclusive webinar. If you are interested in AELP membership, please email [email protected]
Speaker
Gavin Miller, Sustainability and Carbon Net Zero (PAS2060) Consultant
