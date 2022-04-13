Cart

From education to employment

May 17

AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: How to Measure, Reduce and Verify your Company’s Carbon Footprint

May 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Overview

In September 2021 the Cabinet Office introduced PPN02/61 which requires all government bodies acting as contracting authorities (e.g. ESFA, DfE. DWP etc.) to require all bidders to submit a carbon reduction plan in procurements where more than £5m of funding is being tendered for.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with this and have no idea where to start fear not – this webinar will take you through those first important steps to start your organisation’s journey towards net Zero.

This webinar will cover:

  • How companies have an impact on climate change
  • Why sustainability is good for business
  • How do I measure how green my business is
  • Some practical and achievable steps businesses can make to become more sustainable – areas will include:
  • Workplace
  • Transport
  • Travel
  • Waste and recycling
  • Energy

 

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

  • Organisational Emissions and activities impact on the environment
  • Understanding Scope 1, 2 and 3
  • What data and how to collect it (including PPN 06/21)
  • Data analysis to establish a Carbon Footprint

 

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar will be of particular interest to the following job roles at providers looking to bid for a government procuring over £5m:

  • Business Development Manager
  • Business Development Director
  • Bid Co-ordinator
  • Operations Director
  • Operations Manager

Click here to view more details or register.

 

This is a member-exclusive webinar. If you are interested in AELP membership, please email [email protected]

 

Speaker

Gavin Miller, Sustainability and Carbon Net Zero (PAS2060) Consultant

