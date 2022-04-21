AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: KIT Ofsted In Conversation with AELP

OVERVIEW

Richard Pemble HMI will be back in the hot seat giving AELP members an exclusive update on current and future Ofsted activity.

This webinar is complimentary to AELP members.

ADVANCE QUESTION

Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via [email protected]

THE PACKAGE

Access to the live webinar, recording, slides and Q&As after the webinar.

SPEAKER

Richard Pemble, Her Majesty’s Inspector

Richard is one of Ofsted’s specialist advisers, working in the Further Education and Skills (FES) policy team. He has experience of inspecting the full range of FES providers, including independent providers.