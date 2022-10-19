Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

« All Events

AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Policy Member Update

October 27 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

OVERVIEW
A complimentary monthly update from AELP’s Director of Policy Simon Ashworth on Policy.

AGENDA

  • The government’s latest fiscal statement
  • Analysing the DfE’s response to review of level 2 and below qualifications
  • Updated apprenticeship funding rules
  • New off-the-job guidance
  • IfATE’s “Big conversation”
  • Updated performance management rules for non-devolved AEB provision
  • Education select committee inquiry into careers education
  • Q&A session

ADVANCE QUESTIONS
Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via web[email protected]

REGISTRATION
Once registered your registration will carry over to any future dates that we schedule for this webinar. Only register if you have not registered for previous webinars. If you have lost your confirmation email with your joining link, please email us at [email protected] so we can resend it to you.

PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar and/or recording, slides, and Q&As.

 

This webinar is exclusive and complimentary to AELP members.

Click here to see more details or register.

 

FEEDBACK FROM SIMON’S PREVIOUS WEBINARS
“Great facilitator. Best webinar presentation so far.”

“Simon’s presentation was very clear and helpful.”

“Really good – full of useful advice.”

Details

Date:
October 27
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .