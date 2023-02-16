Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Policy Member Update

March 3 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

OVERVIEW A complimentary monthly update from AELP`s Director of Policy Simon Ashworth on Policy. PACKAGE Access to the live webinar and/or recording, slides, and Q&As. FEEDBACK FROM SIMON`S PREVIOUS WEBINARS “Great facilitator. Best webinar presentation so far.” “Simon`s presentation was very clear and helpful.” “Really good – full of useful advice.” Click here to see more details or register.   SPEAKER Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP

Details

Date:
March 3
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .