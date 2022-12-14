Shopping Cart

Jan 27

AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Policy Member Update Webinar

January 27, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

OVERVIEW
A complimentary monthly update from AELP’s Director of Policy Simon Ashworth on Policy.

ADVANCE QUESTIONS
Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via [email protected]

REGISTRATION
Once registered your registration will carry over to any future dates that we schedule for this webinar. Only register if you have not registered for previous webinars. If you have lost your confirmation email with your joining link, please email us at [email protected] so we can resend it to you.

 

PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar and/or recording, slides, and Q&As.

 

FEEDBACK FROM SIMON’S PREVIOUS WEBINARS

“Great facilitator. Best webinar presentation so far.”

“Simon’s presentation was very clear and helpful.”

“Really good – full of useful advice.”

 

This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to AELP Members.

 

Please click here to register.

 

SPEAKER

Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP

Details

Date:
January 27, 2023
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

