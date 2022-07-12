AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: Policy Update July 2022
July 29 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
OVERVIEW
A complimentary monthly update from AELP’s Director of Policy Simon Ashworth on Policy.
ADVANCE QUESTIONS
Please send any advance questions when your register for the webinar or via [email protected]
PACKAGE
Access to the live webinar and/or recording, slides, and Q&As.
SPEAKER
Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP
FEEDBACK FROM SIMON’S PREVIOUS WEBINARS
“Great facilitator. Best webinar presentation so far.”
“Simon’s presentation was very clear and helpful.”
“Really good – full of useful advice.”
This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to members.
