AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: What Does Devolution and Levelling Up Mean For FE providers?

This webinar will cover everything AELP members need to know about devolution and the levelling up agenda, including the policy and political context and an overview of the changing adult funding landscape.

Unlike the previous centralised system, many future adult education funding opportunities are likely to be devolved locally, including the Adult Education Budget, National Skills Fund and Skills Bootcamps. Furthermore, the publication of the government’s long-awaited, flagship ‘Levelling Up White Paper’ has added further implications for the FE sector, including ambitions to ‘level up’ skills and the move towards the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

AELP will be hosting a free and member-exclusive discussion session between Rebecca Durber, Director of Public Affairs and Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, on these interesting and important topics, with the opportunity for members to ask any questions they have on devolution and levelling up.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Explain the political and policy context of the levelling up agenda;

Outline the future direction of travel for devolution and AELP’s thoughts;

Unpack potential challenges and opportunities for FE providers as the adult funding landscape is set to change significantly.

Identify potential devolved adult funding opportunities which may be of interest to AELP members.

Who should attend this webinar

Any provider or organisation involved in delivering Further Education.

Speaker

Rebecca Durber, Director of Public Affairs, AELP and Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP