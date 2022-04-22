Cart

From education to employment
May 17

AELP Mental Health Package: Effective Wellbeing Tools

May 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm

Overview

An interactive webinar that actively promotes wellbeing tools exploring practical management and coaching techniques to support employees and apprentices with mental health and wellbeing.

Supporting managers and leaders with an empathetic and effective approach to supporting mental health and wellbeing continues to climb up the list of management development needs. This means your organisational needs analysis must be people focused, flexible and informed.

This session will provide strategies for effective people management alongside the key skills and behaviours which managers need to ensure a psychological safe and supported workforce.

The webinar will answer the following questions: 

•    Why effective people management is fundamental to the demands on the workforce of today
•    What tools and techniques to manage in remote and hybrid working environments
•    What support is available which I can use and signpost

Leaders, line managers, coaches and those supporting apprentices will benefit from this session.

Fees

AELP Member: £69.00 +VAT                                                                   Non-Member: £119.00 +VAT

 

Date:

Date:
May 17
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
