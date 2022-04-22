AELP Mental Health Package: Effective Wellbeing Tools

This session will provide strategies for effective people management alongside the key skills and behaviours which managers need to ensure a psychological safe and supported workforce.

The webinar will answer the following questions:

• Why effective people management is fundamental to the demands on the workforce of today

• What tools and techniques to manage in remote and hybrid working environments

• What support is available which I can use and signpost

Leaders, line managers, coaches and those supporting apprentices will benefit from this session.

Fees

AELP Member: £69.00 +VAT Non-Member: £119.00 +VAT