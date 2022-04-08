AELP Mental Health Package: Organisational Confidence

Overview

We spend almost half of our waking week at work, so it’s no surprise that the quality of our workplace has a significant impact on our wellbeing. But as much as the world of work mattered pre-lockdown, it’s become exponentially more significant now. We have:

“New normals” being thrown around with nobody having a crystal ball to predict what that means to the world of work.

Working from home becoming a viable, and often attractive, option for staff – with hybrid training also becoming an emerging practice.

A post-Covid workplace redesign, looking to optimise space, safety, working practices and efficiencies. But bringing with it potential pitfalls.

Make no mistake, the world of work is in the midst of the biggest shake-up since the post-World War II years. So how do we manage this redesign in a way that doesn’t adversely impact, and preferably improves, staff wellbeing? In this workshop we will look at a number of factors that need to be considered.

These will include:

Legal obligations. How well do you understand that 2 laws that require you to support staff mental health, and what you should be doing about it?

Official guidance – Government resources aimed at supporting employers.

Where’s the sweet spot? How can we create an operationally effective work environment whilst supporting staff mental health?

What resources are available to us and our staff?

Fees

AELP Member: £69.00 +VAT

Non-Member: £119.00 +VAT