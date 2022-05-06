AELP Mental Health Package: Transparency and Accountability at Work

Overview

Examining ways of, and the benefits from, monitoring the health and wellbeing of employees through evaluating available data, engaging directly with employees through conversation, and understanding risk factors.

Since the origins of the Stevenson and Farmer report there have been many initiatives that have built on the research and guidance presented. The government, its agents (HSE) and many professional bodies have moved to develop guidance and information to help the modern and proactive business gain a better understanding as well as commit to meaningful action. How does this impact on the wellbeing of the individual though? And how do we know what the outcomes are? Measuring the effectiveness and output for businesses where there are successful schemes and interventions is critical not just to business success but understanding what makes the wellbeing of employees so important as part of our duty of care to them.

The objectives of this workshop are:

To understand what contributes to wellbeing, what our mutual obligations are, and what our expectations are.

The use of data to support decision making and planning as well as monitor effectiveness of actions.

To evaluate research and case history of success in this area and to identify key parameters for business to target improvement.

To support the objectives and the programme overall with access to resources which are designed to promote greater engagement and commitment.

