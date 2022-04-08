AELP National Conference 2022

The 2022 AELP National Conference will be held on Monday, 27 and Tuesday, 28 June at the Novotel London West. Kindly sponsored by The Skills Network, our flagship two-day conference is a must for anyone working in the skills and employability sector.

Overview:

The 2022 AELP National Conference will be held on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 June at the Novotel London West. Kindly sponsored by The Skills Network, this flagship event in the calendar is a must-attend conference for anybody within the skills and employability sector.

This year’s conference will be chaired by Martine Croxall. Martine is a presenter with the BBC News and BBC World News TV channels. She joined BBC News in May 2001 and began her broadcasting career in BBC local radio and regional TV where she worked in various roles. She now trains new TV presenters for the BBC’s Academy.

The conference is open to both AELP Members and Non-Members with some excellent speakers already lined up including Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, Kirsty Evans Deputy Director of DfE, Jo Saxton Chief Regulator of Ofqual, Anthony Impey MBE Chair of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Shadow Skills Minister, Toby Perkins – with more to be announced very soon.

Updates and discussions will include key topical areas such as:

The apprenticeship levy under review – is the apprenticeship levy system and the levy itself meeting the needs of the economy, employers and apprentices?

A deep dive into what’s next after the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill – the implementation of Local Skills Improvement Plans, the list of post-16 education or training providers, new responsibilities for the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and much more.

Qualification Reforms at level 3 and below – understanding the changes to the qualifications landscape and what that means for learners, employers and providers.

Fees

AELP Full Members

Full AELP Members are eligible for one complimentary place at both days of the conference. Full Members taking advantage of their complimentary place may choose to book a different delegate for the second day. This has been incorporated into the booking journey.

Additional Full Members

Day One: £300.00 +VAT

Day Two: £300.00 +VAT

Both Days: £575.00 +VAT

AELP Patron Organisations

Patron organisations are eligible for two complimentary places at this years conference.

AELP Associate Members

Associate Members receive a 25% discount on the advertised full member rate.

Day One: £225.00 +VAT

Day Two: £225.00 +VAT

Both Days: £430.00 +VAT

Non Members

Day One: £400.00 +VAT

Day Two: £400.00 +VAT

Both Days: £750.00 +VAT

For further information and to book your place, click here.