ALEX CARA will open a concert where they will sing THE WEEKND , JUSTIN BIEBER and more.

Alex Cara is a singer from the Republic of Moldova. Until the age of 25, he released a lot of music in the Republic of Moldova and then went to Romania where he was successful. Now the artist will open a big concert that will take place in Frankfurt. Very big names like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and many others will sing on the same stage.