AmplifyFE Communities of Practice Sector Audit launch event and discussion
November 14 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Amplify FE launch their latest Communities of Practice Sector Audit.
The Communities of Practice Sector Audit, first published in 2020, provides up-to-date data of existing networks and communities that support teaching and learning, the use of technology, and subject specialism in the vocational education and training sector.
Join members of the AmplifyFE team as they launch the 2022 edition of the report and share their key findings.
The research will be presented online at 4pm immediately followed by a Twitter chat at 4:30pm to discuss the research using the hashtag #AmplifyFE.
This event will be of interest to anybody working across digital learning, teaching and assessment in vocational education. Find out more about the ALT Sector Audit.
Register here to receive full details of where to watch the launch and how to get involved in the Twitter chat.
Presenters
Maren Deepwell
Chief Executive, Association for Learning Technology
Maren is Chief Executive of the Association for Learning Technology, the leading professional body for Learning Technology in the UK. Maren works with members, stakeholders and policy makers to deliver ALT’s strategy.
Emma Procter-Legg
Project Manager, AmplifyFE
Emma is the Project Manager for AmplifyFE. Launched in October 2020, AmplifyFE now connects over 1,000 professionals in Further Education and Vocational Education, providing a strong networking community for them to share, collaborate and learn.
Responses