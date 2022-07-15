Analysing Feedback and Improving Tender Success

Overview

Have you been bidding for opportunities and haven’t been successful? If you want to get away from failed attempts and improve your chance of winning, then this is the webinar for you. This session will give you an overview of the key elements of analysing feedback and what to do with it, which will help improve success and win more work.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

Have a clear understanding of the steps required to improve success

Understand how to effectively utilise feedback

Understand how to learn from your mistakes

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who tender for new business (Independent, College, Employer) and want to improve their success rates.

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited