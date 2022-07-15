Analysing Feedback and Improving Tender Success
September 1 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
Have you been bidding for opportunities and haven’t been successful? If you want to get away from failed attempts and improve your chance of winning, then this is the webinar for you. This session will give you an overview of the key elements of analysing feedback and what to do with it, which will help improve success and win more work.
Objectives
This webinar will help delegates to:
- Have a clear understanding of the steps required to improve success
- Understand how to effectively utilise feedback
- Understand how to learn from your mistakes
Who should attend this webinar
All providers who tender for new business (Independent, College, Employer) and want to improve their success rates.
Speaker
Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited
