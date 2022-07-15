Shopping Cart

Sep 1

Analysing Feedback and Improving Tender Success

September 1 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

Have you been bidding for opportunities and haven’t been successful? If you want to get away from failed attempts and improve your chance of winning, then this is the webinar for you. This session will give you an overview of the key elements of analysing feedback and what to do with it, which will help improve success and win more work.

 

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

  • Have a clear understanding of the steps required to improve success
  • Understand how to effectively utilise feedback
  • Understand how to learn from your mistakes

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who tender for new business (Independent, College, Employer) and want to improve their success rates.

 

Click here for more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

Details

Date:
September 1
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/tender-success-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

