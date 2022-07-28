Analysing Outstanding Webinar

This webinar will utilise in-depth scrutiny and analysis of grade 1 inspection reports, to show a clear picture of trends, patterns and themes within Outstanding provision. Our analysis will show the national landscape of inspections, the keynote wording being used within the top graded provision and how providers can evidence delivering excellence or raise the game to Outstanding. With behind the scenes insight to many of these inspections, background detail can provide clarity around characteristics detailed in reports.

For support with booking please contact [email protected]

Speaker – Kerry Boffey & Peter Staceys

Kerry is the CEO of the Adult Learning Improvement Network (ALIN). She has held senior leadership positions in ITPs and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN), founded by Kerry in 2018. Membership of FIN includes all types of providers, Kerry and her team support and strengthen the nominee role in preparation for Ofsted inspections. This is a national network raising the profile and importance of a well-trained, highly effective nominee. Kerry works very closely with providers delivering higher apprenticeships, develops senior leadership teams, and advises on governance.

Peter worked as a full-time inspector and inspection manager for post 16 education and training for over 15 years. More recently Peter works as a business and quality improvement adviser to Universities, Colleges, Independent learning providers, Local authorities and the Offender learning sector. He also contributes to the work of national and international organisations on all aspects of leadership and management to ensure high levels of performance are evidenced and can stand up to robust external scrutiny. Prior to becoming an inspector, Peter was an advanced practitioner teacher and lecturer before progressing to senior management positions in several post 16 regional and national institutions. Peter has worked with a number of national awarding bodies on curriculum design and quality control and is a speaker at national events on good practice within the sector. Peter is regarded as a leading figure on apprenticeship programme design and management.