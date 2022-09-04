Shopping Cart

Sep 4

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Fight start time, how to watch PPV, live stream

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

free

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Fight start time, how to watch PPV, live stream

 

Watch Live Boxing FREE

 

 

Andy Ruiz Jr. Did it once. Now he’s looking to shock the boxing world again.

The former unified heavyweight champion’s quest for another title continues Sunday night against Luis Ortiz. The pay-per-view kicks off at 9 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and airs live on FITE.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz fight live stream, where to watch, and start time

Premier Boxing Champions presents a special Sunday Pay-Per-View boxing event headlined by former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz.

 

Andy Ruiz is ready to make another run for the heavyweight title but first he has to beat the hard hitting Cuban contender Luis Ortiz.

The co-main event has the always exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on Eduardo Ramirez in a fight that is sure to excite.

Former multiple division champion Abner Mares makes his long awaited return to the ring and this time he is campaigning in the 135 pounds division, his opponent will be Miguel Flores.

Undefeated lightweight standout Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela aims to end the knight with a spectacular KO against opponent Edwin De Los Santos in hopes to secure a world title shot in the near future.

Fight Card
Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz
Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez
Lightweight – Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores
Lightweight – Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos
Junior Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado
Super Bantamweight – Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania
Lightweight – Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez
Lightweight – Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello
Super Lightweight – Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver
Super Bantamweight – Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
Heavyweight – Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas

The Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz fight will take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. The early preliminary bouts live stream will start at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The vent will be on FOX sports Pay-Per-View and on FITE TV online, for more information on how to watch the live stream boxing event online visit:

 

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
free

Venue

Online

