Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

Click Here (Ruiz vs. Ortiz Full Fight Live link)

Click Here (Ruiz vs. Ortiz Full Fight Live link)

We go over how to watch the action this Sunday, September 4 as Andy Ruiz Jr. battles Luis Ortiz. Here are all the live stream details you need.

Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz will square off in a heavyweight bout for bragging right this weekend. The fight will take place on Sunday, Sept 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The two brawlers will headline a five fight card that will begin at 9:00 pm ET. Ringwalks for the two fighters will start at approximately midnight ET. The fight will air on TV via FOX Sports PPV and at a live stream via FITE.tv.

Ruiz ( 34-2) will enter this weekend’s match, having won his last against Chris Arreola in May 2021. This will be his first fight of the year, so there will be some rust to shake off for the destroyer. He made headlines in 2018 when he defeated Anthony Joshua in the WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF heavyweight championships. Ruiz lost those in his rematch but has bounced back since then, looking to get another opportunity.

Ortiz (33-2) is entering this one with a two-fight winning streak, looking to get his third. King Kong will fight for the second time this year after defeating Charles Martin on New Year’s Day. The heavyweight has won 28 of his fights via KO but will have his hands full trying to knockout Ruiz. Ortiz hasn’t held a title since 2019, when he lost the WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder. He has been working hard for his next championship opportunity.

Ruiz enters Sunday’s bout as a -400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ortiz is a +290 underdog.

Full Card for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz