From education to employment
  • This event has passed.
Sep 4

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Andy Ruiz celebrates after knocking down Anthony Joshua in the 7th round to win by TKO during their 12-round IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Championship fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images
By

Andy Ruiz Jr. Did it once. Now he’s looking to shock the boxing world again.

The former unified heavyweight champion’s quest for another title continues Sunday night against Luis Ortiz. The pay-per-view kicks off at 9 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and airs live on FITE.

[Order and stream Ruiz vs Ortiz on FITE]

Ruiz entered the mainstream sports consciousness in 2019 when he upset Anthony Joshua. Ruiz lost the rematch but rebounded in 2021 with a win against Chris Arreola. A slimmed down Ruiz gets no cakewalk against Ortiz, a two-time world title challenger.

What time is the fight?

Sunday’s main card starts at 9 p.m. Ruiz and Ortiz will make their ring walks around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How do I watch?

Boxing fans can stream the fight on FITE’s live sports and entertainment app. The pay-per-view costs $74.99 (Order HERE).

Fight Card

  • Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator
  • Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights

Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook has Ruiz as a solid favorite at –430. Ortiz is a +290 underdog.

Moneyline:

  • Andy Ruiz: (-430)
  • Luis Ortiz: (+290)

Method of Victory:

  • Ruiz by KO/TKO: (-110)
  • Ruiz by Points: (+230)
  • Oritz by KO/TKO: (+550)
  • Ortiz by Points: (+700)
  • Draw: (+1800)

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

