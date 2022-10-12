Apprenticeship Insights: Best Practice Highlights for Apprenticeship Training Providers

« All Events

Overview

This webinar explores ‘what good looks like’ when benchmarking apprenticeship training providers and highlights a range of best practice strategies providers can implement to positively impact learners and the learning experience within apprenticeship training programmes. Recommendations are based on audit and research data collected by LX Group and collated in its recently published Apprenticeship Insights Report, 2022.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Outline how apprenticeship training providers are analysed and evaluated for the purpose of benchmarking;

Share key findings on best practice and interventions within apprenticeships that help to build successful learning programmes and outcomes;

Share areas of practice that are yet to be improved for the benefit of learning and learners within apprenticeships.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is for any providers delivering apprenticeships including Independent Training Providers (ITPs), Employer Providers, Universities, Local Authorities and FE Colleges.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Bally Bhogal, LX Group Limited

