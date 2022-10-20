Apprenticeship Think Tank Event – Partial Achievements

« All Events

Seren Skills Network is leading on a Think Tank event in London on 7th December 2022 for the morning.

Overview of the Event:-

A think tank event exploring the need and impact of partial achievements’ within apprenticeship provision. Why are providers penalised and suffer a hit on QAR when a positive outcome of partial achievement can be recognised?

Full achievement is of course the main objective, but a partial achievement for early leavers should be rewarded.

The event will commence with a presentation highlighting key elements and possible recommendations. The presentation will be followed by a roundtable event, with a discussion panel and breakout sessions.

The response from the roundtable event will be complied into a report addressing the impact and need for future practice that will hopefully lead to Policy change.

Please contact Patrick Tucker (Seren Skills Network) for an invite, please note that places are limited.

www.serenskills.co.uk