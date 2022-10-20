Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

« All Events

Apprenticeship Think Tank Event – Partial Achievements

December 7 @ 9:30 am 1:00 pm

Seren Skills Network is leading on a Think Tank event in London on 7th December 2022 for the morning.

Overview of the Event:-

A think tank event exploring the need and impact of partial achievements’ within apprenticeship provision. Why are providers penalised and suffer a hit on QAR when a positive outcome of partial achievement can be recognised?

Full achievement is of course the main objective, but a partial achievement for early leavers should be rewarded.

The event will commence with a presentation highlighting key elements and possible recommendations. The presentation will be followed by a roundtable event, with a discussion panel and breakout sessions.  

The response from the roundtable event will be complied into a report addressing the impact and need for future practice that will hopefully lead to Policy change.

Please contact Patrick Tucker (Seren Skills Network) for an invite, please note that places are limited.

www.serenskills.co.uk 

Details

Date:
December 7
Time:
9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Tags:

Organiser

Seren Skills Network
Email:
ptucker@serenskills.co.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

The Waldorf Hotel, London

United Kingdom + Google Map

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .