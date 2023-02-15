Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) Programme – Practitioner Improvement and Collaborative Project Opportunities!

February 28 @ 10:00 am 10:45 am

Overview This webinar will explore opportunities to receive project funding to address priority areas that will improve the quality of apprenticeship delivery, as identified by individuals and collaborative partnerships. We will explain the criteria, process, and timescales for providers interested in applying for grants to develop and undertake small–scale practitioner improvement projects and separately collaborative projects with a minimum of three partners. The two types of projects are part of the Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) programme. The aim of the projects is to:
  • Improve the quality of apprenticeship delivery;
  • Support the professional development of colleagues in any role, in all provider types, involved in apprenticeship delivery.
Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), the AWD programme is being delivered by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) in partnership with the Association of Colleges (AoC), Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), Strategic Development Network (SDN), and the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC), supported by SQW as an independent evaluation partner. Objectives This webinar will explain:
  • The requirements of the Practitioner Improvement Projects and Collaborative projects and the time scales for project completion and reporting;
  • The application process allowing opportunities for colleagues to ask questions that they may have.
  Click here to see more details or register.   Speakers Cheryl Swales, AELP and Matthew Hinchley, AoC, Apprenticeship Workforce Development Team.

Details

Date:
February 28
Time:
10:00 am – 10:45 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1209364263570938463?utm_source=e-shot&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=AWDStaff

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

