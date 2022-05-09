Cart

From education to employment
May 13

Are apprenticeships in England working?

May 13 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

This week, presenter Tom Bewick, looks at the issue of apprenticeship reform in England since 2012; and asks whether the scheme is working properly.

Overall apprenticeship starts have plummeted since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017; people living in richer post codes are more likely to get the offer of an apprenticeship than those living in poorer areas; with the majority of new apprenticeship places go to existing employees and those aged over 25. Meanwhile, according to analysts, more than £5 billion is currently unspent in apprenticeship levy accounts.

In The View, Tim Smith, of outstanding independent training provider Multiverse, talks about what makes his company’s apprenticeship model so successful.

Providing expert analysis of apprenticeship policy, in Head to Head, Tom is joined by an informed panel of guests:

  • Emily Austin, CEO, Association of Apprentices
  • Naomi Shaw, Deputy CEO, Learning and Work Institute

In the Final Take, Tom examines the issue of apprenticeship quality with Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director at Innovate Awarding and Terry Fennell, CEO, FDQ Ltd –both apprenticeship end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs).

It is still not too late to buy tickets to EPA2022 at Warwick Conferences, 19 May 2022 – the flagship annual conference on apprenticeship assessment and quality.

You can watch the broadcast live each Friday at 4pm (term-time) on FE News or in playback from 5pm. Past episodes are available at www.skillsworldlive.com

Access the show’s Spotify Playlist here.

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson. Do get in touch with us if you’d like to appear on the programme or have ideas for debates and issues we should be covering. The show’s editorial policy is independent.

May 13
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free
https://skillsworldlive.com/

Online

Skills World Live
07719 552159
ellie.hanson@awarding.org.uk
