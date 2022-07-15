The EIF states inspectors will focus on teaching, learning and assessment, it is the latter that often receives insufficient priority as part of inspection preparation and activity. Leaders will be familiar with the term’s formative and summative assessment, but many providers consider the end point assessment in preference to formative assessment.

This session will focus on using formative assessment as an approach to pedagogy in teaching and learning. The EIF states: ‘An important element of the inspection approach will be to visit lessons, workshops or sessions where teaching, training, learning and assessment are happening’.

When inspectors visit your sessions what will they observe and will this include the positive impact on learner progress from tutors and coaches using assessment for learning, if not, it needs to. This is about improving feedback to learners, a topic frequently identified as weak at inspection.

Assessment for learning is an approach that develops feedback to learners to help them improve performance. AfL is a proven pedagogical approach that can make a difference in learner ability to recall learning, remember more and for longer, and apply their learning in a practical context.

This session will explore practical tips and examples tutors can use in the learning environment.

Facilitator – James Houston

James holds qualified teacher status with a Certificate in Education; he also has a BSc in engineering construction management. James has held senior management roles in both GFE colleges and ITP.s. He currently works as an independent advisor supporting the fellowship of inspection nominees, focusing on the quality of education. He has gained significant experience over sixteen years of inspecting provision in the learning and skills sector, initially as an inspector with the Adult Learning Inspectorate and latterly with Ofsted. In 2005 James was seconded full time to the DfE on the national Standards Unit teaching and learning programme, leading on developing resources to support teachers and trainers develop their skills. He has also visited Saudi Arabia, where he led a team of writers developing learning resources for a technical college in the Kingdom. Originally for Northern Ireland, James spent nearly 35 years based in the South of England and has now returned to his roots.