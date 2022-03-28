Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

Apr 4

ASU+GSV Summit Session: Mind the Ethical Edge: Delivering Equal and Unbiased AI

April 4 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Free

ABOUT

As artificial intelligence breaks new ground in the classroom, questions remain with regards to how to deliver new opportunities while maintaining equality and eliminating bias. How do we balance the fast pace of this new frontier with concerns around algorithm-based learning and the assumptions that follow? Join founders and CEOs as they grapple with the ethical boundaries of artificial intelligence.

 

MODERATOR

Eric Wang — Senior Director of Machine Learning, Turnitin AI, Turnitin

 

PANELISTS

Laurie Forcier — Chief of Staff and Director of Partnerships, Educate Ventures Research

Jim Larimore — Chief Officer for Equity in Learning, Riiid

Michael Madaio — Postdoctoral Researcher, Microsoft Research

Taniya Mishra — CEO and Founder, SureStart

Fernando Rodriguez-Villa — CEO and Co-founder, AdeptID

 

FORMAT

Panel

 

CHANNEL

Leading Edge Tech: AI, NLP, ML, AR/VR

 

WHEN

Monday, April 4, 2022

2:10 – 2:50PM PST

 

WHERE

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101

Harbor G, Level 2

 

WEBSITE

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/mind-the-ethical-edge-delivering-equal-and-unbiased-ai

 

VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]​​

https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration

 

CONTACT

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/summit-inquiries

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
April 4
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
, , , ,
Event Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/mind-the-ethical-edge-delivering-equal-and-unbiased-ai

Venue

Online

Organiser

ASU+GSV Summit
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this