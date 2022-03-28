ASU+GSV Summit Session: Mind the Ethical Edge: Delivering Equal and Unbiased AI

ABOUT

As artificial intelligence breaks new ground in the classroom, questions remain with regards to how to deliver new opportunities while maintaining equality and eliminating bias. How do we balance the fast pace of this new frontier with concerns around algorithm-based learning and the assumptions that follow? Join founders and CEOs as they grapple with the ethical boundaries of artificial intelligence.

MODERATOR

Eric Wang — Senior Director of Machine Learning, Turnitin AI, Turnitin

PANELISTS

Laurie Forcier — Chief of Staff and Director of Partnerships, Educate Ventures Research

Jim Larimore — Chief Officer for Equity in Learning, Riiid

Michael Madaio — Postdoctoral Researcher, Microsoft Research

Taniya Mishra — CEO and Founder, SureStart

Fernando Rodriguez-Villa — CEO and Co-founder, AdeptID

FORMAT

Panel

CHANNEL

Leading Edge Tech: AI, NLP, ML, AR/VR

WHEN

Monday, April 4, 2022

2:10 – 2:50PM PST

WHERE

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101

Harbor G, Level 2

WEBSITE

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/mind-the-ethical-edge-delivering-equal-and-unbiased-ai

VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]​​

https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration

CONTACT

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/summit-inquiries