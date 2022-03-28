ASU+GSV Summit Session: Mind the Ethical Edge: Delivering Equal and Unbiased AI
April 4 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
ABOUT
As artificial intelligence breaks new ground in the classroom, questions remain with regards to how to deliver new opportunities while maintaining equality and eliminating bias. How do we balance the fast pace of this new frontier with concerns around algorithm-based learning and the assumptions that follow? Join founders and CEOs as they grapple with the ethical boundaries of artificial intelligence.
MODERATOR
Eric Wang — Senior Director of Machine Learning, Turnitin AI, Turnitin
PANELISTS
Laurie Forcier — Chief of Staff and Director of Partnerships, Educate Ventures Research
Jim Larimore — Chief Officer for Equity in Learning, Riiid
Michael Madaio — Postdoctoral Researcher, Microsoft Research
Taniya Mishra — CEO and Founder, SureStart
Fernando Rodriguez-Villa — CEO and Co-founder, AdeptID
FORMAT
Panel
CHANNEL
Leading Edge Tech: AI, NLP, ML, AR/VR
WHEN
Monday, April 4, 2022
2:10 – 2:50PM PST
WHERE
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101
Harbor G, Level 2
WEBSITE
https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/mind-the-ethical-edge-delivering-equal-and-unbiased-ai
VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]
https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration
CONTACT
