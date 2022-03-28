ASU+GSV Summit Session: Show Your Work: Protecting Academic Integrity in an Online Environment
April 4 @ 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Event Navigation
ABOUT
In the Digital Age, students have more access than ever to academic support, ranging from online searches to paid services. But where is the line between homework help and cheating? How can academic integrity be protected for students, academic institutions, and employers in a digital learning environment? Can higher education institutions create valuable experiences in a way that prevents the need for cheating? This session explores the broader definitions of academic integrity and considers what about the current constructs of higher education is leading learners to cheat.
MODERATOR
Marni Baker-Stein — Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Western Governors University
PANELISTS
Smita Bakshi — SVP Technology and Engineering Careers, Wiley
Annie Chechitelli — Chief Product Officer, Turnitin
Justin Harding — Senior Director of Instructional Design and New Media, Arizona State University
David Harris — Editor in Chief, OpenStax at Rice University
Mike Olsen — Founder and CEO, Proctorio
FORMAT
Panel
CHANNEL
On Razor’s Edge: Higher Education Trends and Themes
WHEN
Monday, April 4, 2022
3:50 – 4:30PM PST
WHERE
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101
Harbor A, Level 2
WEBSITE
https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/show-your-work-protecting-academic-integrity-in-an-online-environment
VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]
https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration
CONTACT
Responses