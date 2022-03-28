ASU+GSV Summit Session: Show Your Work: Protecting Academic Integrity in an Online Environment

ABOUT

In the Digital Age, students have more access than ever to academic support, ranging from online searches to paid services. But where is the line between homework help and cheating? How can academic integrity be protected for students, academic institutions, and employers in a digital learning environment? Can higher education institutions create valuable experiences in a way that prevents the need for cheating? This session explores the broader definitions of academic integrity and considers what about the current constructs of higher education is leading learners to cheat.

MODERATOR

Marni Baker-Stein — Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Western Governors University

PANELISTS

Smita Bakshi — SVP Technology and Engineering Careers, Wiley

Annie Chechitelli — Chief Product Officer, Turnitin

Justin Harding — Senior Director of Instructional Design and New Media, Arizona State University

David Harris — Editor in Chief, OpenStax at Rice University

Mike Olsen — Founder and CEO, Proctorio

