ASU+GSV Summit Session: Tech Leaders on the State of AI in Education

ABOUT

Advancements in AI technology are allowing for a total re-imagining of how education is delivered en masse to students throughout the world. AI can help in every stage of the educational experience, from providing assistance to teachers in the classroom, to crafting precise and actionable feedback for students to optimize their experience, and everything in between. Join the industry’s tech leaders to discuss the state of AI in education today and how the cutting edge technology is shaping the field into the future.

MODERATOR

Richard Culatta — CEO, ISTE

PANELISTS

Nicolas Avila — Chief Technology Officer for North America, Globant

Annie Chechitelli — Chief Product Officer, Turnitin

Satya Nitta — CEO and Co-founder, Merlyn Mind

Lukman Ramsey — Global Solution Manager for Public Sector, Google

Ash Siebecker — Chief Technology Officer, Ascend Learning

FORMAT

Panel

CHANNEL

Leading Edge Tech: AI, NLP, ML, AR/VR

WHEN

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

10:10 – 10:50AM PST

WHERE

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101

Coronado D, Level 4

WEBSITE

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/tech-leaders-on-the-state-of-ai-in-education

VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]​​

https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration

CONTACT

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/summit-inquiries