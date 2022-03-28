Cart

From education to employment

Apr 5

ASU+GSV Summit Session: Tech Leaders on the State of AI in Education

April 5 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

ABOUT

Advancements in AI technology are allowing for a total re-imagining of how education is delivered en masse to students throughout the world. AI can help in every stage of the educational experience, from providing assistance to teachers in the classroom, to crafting precise and actionable feedback for students to optimize their experience, and everything in between. Join the industry’s tech leaders to discuss the state of AI in education today and how the cutting edge technology is shaping the field into the future.

 

MODERATOR

Richard Culatta — CEO, ISTE

 

PANELISTS

Nicolas Avila — Chief Technology Officer for North America, Globant

Annie Chechitelli — Chief Product Officer, Turnitin

Satya Nitta — CEO and Co-founder, Merlyn Mind

Lukman Ramsey — Global Solution Manager for Public Sector, Google

Ash Siebecker — Chief Technology Officer, Ascend Learning

 

FORMAT

Panel

 

CHANNEL

Leading Edge Tech: AI, NLP, ML, AR/VR

 

WHEN

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

10:10 – 10:50AM PST

 

WHERE

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101

Coronado D, Level 4

 

WEBSITE

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/tech-leaders-on-the-state-of-ai-in-education

 

VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]​​

https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration

 

CONTACT

https://www.asugsvsummit.com/summit-inquiries

