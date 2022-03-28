ASU+GSV Summit Session: Tech Leaders on the State of AI in Education
April 5 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Event Navigation
ABOUT
Advancements in AI technology are allowing for a total re-imagining of how education is delivered en masse to students throughout the world. AI can help in every stage of the educational experience, from providing assistance to teachers in the classroom, to crafting precise and actionable feedback for students to optimize their experience, and everything in between. Join the industry’s tech leaders to discuss the state of AI in education today and how the cutting edge technology is shaping the field into the future.
MODERATOR
Richard Culatta — CEO, ISTE
PANELISTS
Nicolas Avila — Chief Technology Officer for North America, Globant
Annie Chechitelli — Chief Product Officer, Turnitin
Satya Nitta — CEO and Co-founder, Merlyn Mind
Lukman Ramsey — Global Solution Manager for Public Sector, Google
Ash Siebecker — Chief Technology Officer, Ascend Learning
FORMAT
Panel
CHANNEL
Leading Edge Tech: AI, NLP, ML, AR/VR
WHEN
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
10:10 – 10:50AM PST
WHERE
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101
Coronado D, Level 4
WEBSITE
https://www.asugsvsummit.com/sessions/tech-leaders-on-the-state-of-ai-in-education
VIRTUAL TICKETS [FREE]
https://hopin.com/events/asu-gsv-summit-2022/registration
CONTACT
Responses