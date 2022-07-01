Audit Preparation

Overview

This webinar is designed to help participants gain an understanding of the ESFA’s approach to funding assurance reviews and how to prepare for a visit.

Objectives

To provide operational updates and share best practices on:

What to expect from an ESFA Funding Assurance Review;

How to plan and prepare for the visit;

Some common issues identified from recent ESFA Funding Assurance Reviews.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who are in receipt of ESFA Funding and who are therefore in-scope for an ESFA Funding Assurance Review.

This session will be of interest to Directors of Finance and MIS Managers.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Emma Gipson, Manager, RSM

Lisa Smith, Senior Manager, RSM