Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

« All Events

Aug 2

Audit Preparation

August 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar is designed to help participants gain an understanding of the ESFA’s approach to funding assurance reviews and how to prepare for a visit.

 

Objectives

To provide operational updates and share best practices on:

  • What to expect from an ESFA Funding Assurance Review;
  • How to plan and prepare for the visit;
  • Some common issues identified from recent ESFA Funding Assurance Reviews.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who are in receipt of ESFA Funding and who are therefore in-scope for an ESFA Funding Assurance Review.

This session will be of interest to Directors of Finance and MIS Managers.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Emma Gipson, Manager, RSM
Lisa Smith, Senior Manager, RSM

Details

Date:
August 2
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/audit-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this