From education to employment
Jul 21

Behaviour, Attitudes and Personal Development

July 21 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar will provide colleagues with a clear picture of current sector expectations and practice in developing the right level and quality of behaviour, attitudes and personal skills that learners adopt and use in their everyday personal and working lives.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Provide a detailed analysis of regulatory and sector expectations for good practice in behaviours, attitudes and personal development so that learners are developing the right approaches, knowledge and skills to meet their own and their employer’s needs;
  • Place a close lens on the EIF expectations for good practice and current sector themes, top tips and priorities;
  • Use the EIF grading descriptors to evaluate your behaviours and attitudes and personal development evidence base and make valued judgements to inform reporting mechanisms.

 

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is for:

  • Provider colleagues responsible for the design, completion and implementation of 2022/23 Curriculum Plans;
  • Managers of the Quality of provision and education;
  • Expert practitioners involved in the Quality of education, behaviours and attitudes and personal skills development delivery of learning and skills and design of personalised learner’s programmes;
  • Colleagues involved in pastoral care and learner support.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

 

Guest speaker

Vikki Sylvester, CEO, Acacia Training Ltd

Details

Date:
July 21
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/development-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

