Being prepared for your next Ofsted inspection as a ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ provider

Overview Ofsted resumed inspections in September 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic for all providers of post-16 education and training. From April 2022, almost all established training providers, employer providers, colleges and local authorities will have a full Ofsted inspection before September 2025, regardless of their current Ofsted grade. This workshop will consider what, at each stage of the ‘learner journey’, you most need to consider to ensure you are well prepared for your next Ofsted inspection. Richard will draw on examples of what he considers to be best practice from the many training providers, employer providers, colleges and local authorities he works with as well as the experiences some of them have had of being inspected by Ofsted recently. You will also discuss what they will look for in your leadership and management and examine the requirements regarding your safeguarding arrangements. The interactive online workshop will examine a number of areas, including: What a full Ofsted inspection will mean for you and how it will be conducted.

The current themes inspectors are likely to be keen to explore with you on inspections in the coming year.

What being a great provider means in the context of the EIF.

Examples of best practice in providing high-quality education and training at each stage of the ‘learner journey’.

Leadership and management in the context of the EIF.

Ensuring you have effective management arrangements in place for safeguarding.

Target Audience Senior leaders and managers with responsibility for ensuring their organisation is ready for a possible Ofsted inspection in 2022/23. Also, anyone likely to fulfil the role of the provider's nominee on an Ofsted inspection.

