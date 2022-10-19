Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Best Practice and Design in Setting a Strategic Curriculum Direction, Intent and Planning for 2023/24

November 16 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview

This webinar focuses on exploring the Ofsted September 2022 Education Inspection Framework (EIF) to ensure that you have effective strategic direction, Intent and priorities for your 2023/24 curriculum planning informed by using the EIF requirements and other key factors.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Focus on significant factors that may contribute to your decision-making for the design of your 2023/24 strategic curriculum intent and consider how to shape your rationale-Intent for your apprenticeship and curriculum offer;
  • Explore and discuss the use of influencing factors of LEP priorities, LMI socio-economic data, local and combined authority direction and meeting learner, employer and local workforce needs, translating these to inform the Intent of your 2023/24 curriculum planning;
  • Include a provider perspective and how they have designed an effective strategic curriculum strategy, plan and rationale to inform their provision and sector-specific curriculum plans and delivery models that meet EIF good practice requirements.

 

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for:

  • Leaders responsible for strategic curriculum direction, rationale and planning
  • Curriculum managers
  • Sector leads

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speaker

Craig Potter, Chief Operating Office of Davies Learning Solutions, part of Davies Group

Details

Date:
November 16
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/curriculum-22

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .