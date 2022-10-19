Best Practice and Design in Setting a Strategic Curriculum Direction, Intent and Planning for 2023/24

« All Events

Overview

This webinar focuses on exploring the Ofsted September 2022 Education Inspection Framework (EIF) to ensure that you have effective strategic direction, Intent and priorities for your 2023/24 curriculum planning informed by using the EIF requirements and other key factors.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Focus on significant factors that may contribute to your decision-making for the design of your 2023/24 strategic curriculum intent and consider how to shape your rationale-Intent for your apprenticeship and curriculum offer;

Explore and discuss the use of influencing factors of LEP priorities, LMI socio-economic data, local and combined authority direction and meeting learner, employer and local workforce needs, translating these to inform the Intent of your 2023/24 curriculum planning;

Include a provider perspective and how they have designed an effective strategic curriculum strategy, plan and rationale to inform their provision and sector-specific curriculum plans and delivery models that meet EIF good practice requirements.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for:

Leaders responsible for strategic curriculum direction, rationale and planning

Curriculum managers

Sector leads



Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speaker

Craig Potter, Chief Operating Office of Davies Learning Solutions, part of Davies Group

