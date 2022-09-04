[BIG HITTERS] Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz LIVE: Date, UK start time, undercard and live stream

‘Destroyer’ continues return against veteran Cuban and vows to ‘go through Anthony Joshua’ in trilogy clash

He returned last summer by claiming a unanimous decision win over Chris Arreola and is now ready for his next outing.

He’ll take on veteran Cuban Ortiz who has a record of 33 careers wins and just two losses.

Ortiz is now 43 years old but took out former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin inside six rounds in January.

Ruiz weighed in at almost the same weight as when he knocked Joshua out, so the omens look good.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: Date and UK start time

This 12-round heavyweight fight is taking place onSunday, September 4.

It is being held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The undercard action is set to begin from midnight UK time on night with the main event to start around 4am on Monday morning for UK fans.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: TV channel and live stream

The fight will be shown on FITE TV for UK fans and coverage will start at 2am on Sunday morning.

The action will cost $14.99 and can be streamed via the FITE TV website here.

It will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA.

talkSPORT will bring you the latest news and reaction to fight while talkSPORT.com will have all the info too.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 through the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.