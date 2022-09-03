Shopping Cart

Boxing-2022 ORTIZ Vs RUIZ Live Streaming Free Reddit

Ruiz vs. Ortiz Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

Sunday will see an important (and likely very exciting) match-up between heavyweights Ruiz and Ortiz — here’s how to live stream the fight online

THIS WEEKEND, TWO veteran heavyweight boxers are hoping for a shot at world championship contention, with former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. taking on former WBA interim heavyweight title holder Luis Ortiz. The winner will move on to face either Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury for the unified heavyweight title.

Looking to watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz live this weekend? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the fight, including start time, location, and where to get the Ruiz vs. Ortiz PPV live stream online.

When is Ruiz vs. Ortiz? Date, Time, Location

Ruiz vs. Ortiz is going down Sunday, September 4, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Ruiz and Ortiz’s ring walks should begin around 11 p.m. ET. There will also be prelims broadcast at 7 p.m. ET through to the main card.

Sunday’s fight is happening at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. If you’re in the LA area on Sunday, be sure to snap up tickets to Ruiz vs. Ortiz on VividSeats.com, where ticket prices are currently starting at $68.

